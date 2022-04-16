Cary Baker Sells 1,448 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,510.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $17,839.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55.

On Monday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86.

Shares of PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

