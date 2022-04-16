Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,980 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,912,000 after purchasing an additional 368,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

