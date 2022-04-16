Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,817 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

