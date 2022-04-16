Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

