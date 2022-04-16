SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

