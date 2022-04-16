Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 675 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

