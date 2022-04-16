Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.00 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

