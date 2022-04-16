Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

