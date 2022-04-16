Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 298 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

