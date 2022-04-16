Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,491,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 769,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 292,783 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

