Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NI opened at $31.75 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

