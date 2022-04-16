Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hess were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after buying an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.