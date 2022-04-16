DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DXC Technology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

