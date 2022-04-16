Fifth Third Bancorp Has $198,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $503.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.