Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $201,000 in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $41.88 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.