Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $868,000 Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

