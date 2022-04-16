Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FOX were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.