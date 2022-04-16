Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $875,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

