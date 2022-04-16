Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 25,573 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 1,055,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 704,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.58. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 4.20 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

