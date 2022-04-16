Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,593 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

