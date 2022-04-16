Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

