Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 504 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 250.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

