Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 504 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 250.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTCH stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.
MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.
Match Group Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.