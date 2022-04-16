Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 14.79% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

