Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

