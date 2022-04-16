Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

