Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $253,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.