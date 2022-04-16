Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WPP were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WPP by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $764.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

