Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.