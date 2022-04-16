Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 106 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.08 and its 200-day moving average is $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

