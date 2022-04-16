Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roku were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.88.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.