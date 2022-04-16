Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,187 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

