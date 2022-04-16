Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

