Fifth Third Bancorp Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

