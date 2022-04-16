Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 491 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

