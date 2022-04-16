Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,335.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,769.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,128.39. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,250.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

