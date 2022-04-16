The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $399.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.72. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

