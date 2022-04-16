Fifth Third Bancorp Has $256,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

