Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

