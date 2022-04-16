Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

