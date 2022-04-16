Fifth Third Bancorp Has $246,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1,517.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,759,000.

SCHV stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

