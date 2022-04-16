Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 683.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

