2,795 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.