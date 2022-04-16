Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,285,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $98.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $98.87 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.