nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 20.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NVT stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

