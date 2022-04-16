Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

