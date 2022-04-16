Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,673 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Postal Realty Trust worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of 157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

