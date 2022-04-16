FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of FibroGen worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FibroGen by 73.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 114.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.9% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

