Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,826 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 115,273 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.