31,243 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

