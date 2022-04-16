Fifth Third Bancorp Has $266,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

